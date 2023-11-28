2 militiamen killed in Basilan landmine explosion

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? Two militiamen were killed while two others were wounded in a roadside bomb explosion while tracking down Abu Sayyaf bandits in the province of Basilan, police reported Monday.

The Basilan Police Provincial Office (BPPO) said shot dead were Rit Iklaman, 41, and Ligaya Ajanal, 36, of Barangays Guiong and Lukitton, respectively, in Sumisip.

Wounded were Musab Balaman, 37, a militiaman of Barangay Baiwas, Sumisip, and Bibot Sabtalan of Barangay Guiong.

The BPPO said the explosion happened around 12:30 pm Monday, November 27, at Sitio Bato Piat in Barangay Limbocandis, Sumisip town.

Investigation showed the victims were conducting military law enforcement operation when they tripped on an improvised explosive device along the trail from Sitio Bato Piat to Sitio Irilis, Barangay Limbocandis.

The explosion killed Iklaman and Ajanal while Balaman and Sabtalan were injured. DMS