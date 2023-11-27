Solon says resolutions on ICC not priority measure

House Majority Leader and Zamboanga Rep. Manuel Dalipe said Sunday that it is not the lower chamber’s priority to tackle resolutions urging the government to cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation of the previous administration’s war on drugs.

Dalipe said despite six resolutions filed in the House of Representatives on the ICC’s probe, House Speaker Martin Romualdez did not tell them to make it a priority measure.

“Last week, they wanted to have hearings in the Committee on Justice on those House resolutions. I told them, I didn’t receive any advice from the House leadership that it is a priority measure. So I told the joint committees, the Committee on Justice... that we will pass it through regular routing because the speaker did not say it was a priority,” Dalipe told dzBB.

Dalipe said they are still waiting for a committee report from the Justice and Human Rights panel before solons decide if they will adopt the resolutions.

“So we will await now for the committee report. That’s when we’ll know what their recommendation is and what the next step for our plenary is. So ultimately, the plenary as a whole will decide if we will adopt the recommendation of the committee,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS