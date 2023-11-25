Marcos reiterates ICC has no jurisdiction to conduct probe into former president Duterte’s war on drugs

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated Friday that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has no jurisdiction to conduct its investigation into former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on illegal drugs, as he insisted that the country’s judicial system is well-functioning and can handle the case.

Marcos made the remarks during a media interview following an event in Taguig City, where he was asked about the resolution filed by some lawmakers asking the government to cooperate with the ICC probe on the former leader.

“But as I have always said, there are still some problems in terms of jurisdiction in and sovereignty. Now, if you can solve those problems then that would be something else. But, medyo fundamental ‘yung mga question na ganun,” Marcos told reporters.

“Simple lang para sa akin. Simple lang naman ‘yang isyung ‘yan. Hindi naman siguro tama na ang mga tiga-labas, mga dayuhan ang magsasabi sa atin kung sino iimbestigahan ng pulis natin, sino aarestuhin ng pulis natin, sinong ikukulong ng pulis natin. Hindi naman siguro tama ‘yun,” he said.

Philippine authorities could investigate the previous administration’s war on drugs, Marcos said, stressing the Philippine law enforcement and investigative agencies such as the police, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) are highly capable of conducting such probe.

With regard to ICC's sovereign jurisdiction, especially after the Philippines withdrew from the Rome statute a few years back, it is now a question whether or not this is actually possible, Marcos said.

“There is always a question: Should we return under the fold of the ICC? So, that’s again under study. So, we’ll just keep looking at it and see what our options are,” he said.

Some members of the House of Representatives have called on government agencies to assist the ICC conduct its investigation into the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

The international prosecutorial body is probing the crimes supposedly committed from November 1, 2011 when Duterte was Davao City mayor to March 16, 2019 into his presidency. Presidential News Desk