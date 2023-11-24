Philippine and Japan defense chiefs meet at 10th ADMM-Plus

The Philippine and Japan defense chiefs recognized the need to maintain freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific as they condemn actions that threaten the peace and stability in the region.

This was discussed by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr. and Japan’s State Minister of Defense Miyazawa Hiroyuki during the 10th ADMM-Plus in Jakarta last Nov. 16.

"The two officials also recognized the need to continue working together towards maintaining a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region in accordance with international law. They also condemned any action that undermines the region’s stability or any country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," Arsenio Andolong, Department of National Defense (DND) spokesman said.

Andolong said during their conversation Teodoro and Miyazawa welcomed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recent announcement about strengthening the strategic partnership of the two countries "through formal negotiations for the proposed Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), as well as the finalization of discussions for the Official Security Assistance (OSA) grant, among others."

"In view of the signing of the Terms of Reference concerning the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Activities during the visit to Japan of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. last February, both sides also further encouraged closer collaboration between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF)," he said.

Andolong said "Teodoro also expressed appreciation for Japan’s Vientiane Vision 2.0 which ensures capacity-building assistance to defense establishments of ASEAN Member States."

"Both sides emphasized the importance of pursuing cooperation under the auspices of the ADMM-Plus, which is the highest defense consultative and cooperative mechanism between ASEAN and eight of its Dialogue Partners," he added. Robina Asido/DMS