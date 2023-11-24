PH-US joint patrol must not hurt China's territorial sovereignty and rights and interests: Mao Ning

China warns that the joint maritime patrol of the Philippines and United States "must not hurt China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests".

This was the reaction of China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning on the conduct of joint maritime patrol between US and Philippines when asked in a regular press conference on Wednesday.

In an interview with reporters on Thursday, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed that China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel shadowed the Philippines and United States ships involved in the joint maritime patrol in the West Philippines Sea.

As part of the three-day maritime cooperative activity (MCA) in the West Philippine Sea, which include the joint patrol, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, AFP public affairs office chief said the AFP and the US Indo-Pacific Command also conducted maritime tactical exercises on Thursday.

"Two vessels of the Philippine Navy, the BRP Jose Rizal and BRP Gregorio Del Pilar, performed cross deck operations, officer of the watch maneuvers, and publication and communication exercises with the USS Gabrielle Giffords," he said.

"The MCA is expected to conclude at 6 pm today with the USS Giffords breaking off west of mainland Palawan," he added.

Trinidad said "the MCA is an approved activity of the Mutual Defense Board-Security Engagement Board and within the framework of the PH-US Mutual Defense Treaty".

"It was aimed at testing protocols and further enhancing interoperability between the AFP and US Indopacom," he added.

The MCA between the US and Philippines which started on Tuesday is set to conclude today (Nov. 23). Robina Asido/DMS