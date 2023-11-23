Joint maritime patrol is to show '' firm resolve'' to assert Philippine sovereign rights and jurisdiction: AFP

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) stressed that the ongoing joint maritime patrol with the United States is "not meant to escalate the tension" in the region but to show the Philippines "firm resolve to assert its sovereign rights and jurisdiction" in the West Philippine Sea.

"It is not meant to escalate the tension and all our actions and intentions are in accordance with international laws and conventions (UNCLOS, COLREG, CUE). It is a show of our firm resolve to assert our sovereign rights and jurisdiction, and commitment to uphold such conventions that promote peaceful resolution of maritime conflicts," AFP spokesman Col. Medel Aguilar said on Wednesday.

Despite the maritime disputes in the South China Sea, the Philippines is expecting other "parties" to respect its joint maritime patrol with the United States which aims to promote international order in the region.

In a radio interview, Aguilar noted that the objective of the joint patrol is very clear and which is "to promote rules based international order" and "to maintain peace and stability in the region".

"We want to perform our obligation that is provided under the United Nation Convention on the Law of the Sea... therefore we expect all other parties to respect our activities within our exclusive zone, in our maritime zone so that we can peacefully perform our mission for our people," he said.

"We are just adhering to the convention and the law that is being observed internationally, so I think there is no reason for any other party to take this activity against us or against the US because we are violating any laws here, and if there is a party that will make an action that will result in a conflict then it is there problem and it is them to be blamed," he added when ask for possible reaction of China on their activities.

Aguilar confirmed that both air and naval assets from the AFP and United States forces are participating in the joint maritime patrols that are being held in the waters from the northern to southern Philippines from Nov. 21 to 23.

"There will be at least two from us involving Navy ships. I will not discuss the details, the capabilities etc... I am not sure how many assets from the US side were involved," he said.

However, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) said two FA-50PH planes took part in the joint Philippine-US Maritime Air Patrol (MARPAT) conducted in the vicinity of Batanes and areas in the West Philippine Sea on Tuesday.

"This activity is part of the ongoing AFP efforts to boost interoperability with its US counterparts and enhance regional security in cooperation with its long-time allies. The ongoing Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) will run until November 23, 2023 and will include the participation of naval ships from the Philippine Navy and its US counterparts," Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo, PAF spokesperson said.

Castillo said "other types of PAF air assets will also be utilized in the ongoing joint maritime activity."

"The PAF remains committed in ensuring the readiness of its air assets to support the AFP's efforts in protecting our national territory and maritime interests as well as maintaining peace and security in the region," she added.

Aguilar also confirmed that "there are already plans to follow on activities" after the joint maritime patrols but he did not give specific details on the matter. Robina Asido/DMS