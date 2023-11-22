Civilian Christmas convoy to Ayungin Shoal is “ill-advised”: National Security Council

The National Security Council (NSC) said Tuesday it does not support the planned civilian Christmas convoy to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal and advised them instead to deliver the gifts to the Kalayaan Islands

In a statement, NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said they support “in principle” the Atin Ito coalition’s plan to bring holiday cheer to troops stationed at the Ayungin Shoal, but described it as “ill-advised” since it comes at a time when there are heightened tensions between the country and China in the West Philippine Sea.

“We encourage them instead to undertake the Christmas convoy to our other occupied features in the Kalayaan Island Group where Philippine troops and civilians can be found. Other than Ayungin, they can visit the following features: Lawak Island, Kota Island, Likas Island, Pag-asa Island, Parola Island, Panata Island, Patag Island, and Rizal Reef. There are also frontliners in those features and they also deserve Christmas goodies,” Malaya said.

“By visiting our other occupied features, the Christmas Convoy would be able to visit a vaster area of the West Philippine Sea and thereby more fully realize their stated goal of improving the living circumstances and operational capabilities of fisherfolk and other civilian communities in the area, as well as the WPS front-liners,” he added.

Malaya said the coalition could also opt to turn over their gifts and donations to the Philippine Navy and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) so they could bring them to BRP Sierra Madre during their rotation and resupply missions.

“Our troops in Ayungin Shoal are well supplied by the Philippine Navy-AFP supported by the Philippine Coast Guard through the regular RORE missions. There is, therefore, no need for a civilian Christmas convoy mission at this time,” Malaya said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS