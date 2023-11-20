Baguio 5am temperature at 14 degrees Celsius, signals start of cold months

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio's temperature came in at 14 degrees Celsius at 5 am, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Sunday.

This signals the start of cold weather in this city which usually last until February.

The temperature in nearby La Trinidad, Benguet’s capital, was at 14.3 Celsius, the PAGASA Agromet station at Benguet State University (BSU) reported at 5 am. DMS