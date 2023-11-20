「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

11月20日のまにら新聞から

Baguio 5am temperature at 14 degrees Celsius, signals start of cold months

［ 65 words｜2023.11.20｜英字 (English) ］

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio's temperature came in at 14 degrees Celsius at 5 am, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Sunday.

This signals the start of cold weather in this city which usually last until February.

The temperature in nearby La Trinidad, Benguet’s capital, was at 14.3 Celsius, the PAGASA Agromet station at Benguet State University (BSU) reported at 5 am. DMS

