Marcos eyes partnership with Starlink to enhance PH connectivity

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is eyeing forging an alliance with US technology giant Starlink to improve internet connectivity in the Philippines.

In his meeting with the Filipino community in Los Angeles, the President mentioned his tour of the facility and stressed the benefit of American technology especially in digitalization, communication and connectivity.

“This morning, we were given a tour of the SpaceX facility,” Marcos said in his speech before the Filipino community where he discussed his fruitful participation at the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related activities in San Francisco, California.

Marcos said that the Philippines is an ideal candidate for satellite broadband as he envisioned a reliable internet speed in the Philippines.

“Our vast archipelago, ang ating – pitong libo ang ating isla, that vast archipelago is an ideal candidate for satellite broadband service and we look forward to improving broadband connectivity in the Philippines through Starlink and through all the others,” Marcos said.

SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell and SpaceX Vice President for Starlink Operations Lauren Dreyer welcomed the President during the facility visit.

Information and Communication Technology Secretary Ivan Uy accompanied him in his visit.

The President emphasized that there is an existing satellite for communications designed for the Philippines, which is expected to boost the country’s connectivity and eventually increase people’s productivity.

“Kaya ay hinahanap namin lahat ng pamamaraan to take full advantage of the new technologies that are available to us that will increase the productivity of our people … kapag nagamit na nating lahat ng mga bagong teknolohiya talagang we become more effective, we become more efficient, we become more productive,” Marcos said.

“In the Philippines, sometimes we still hear about ‘mahina ‘yung internet,’ but in the near future through these links that we were able to develop on this trip, we are very confident that we will no longer hear complaints about our internet, our online services. We will instead be hearing phrases for the speed of our country’s internet connectivity,” the President added.

President Marcos said that he has already ordered Uy to ensure that the project will push through as he emphasized the need to adopt and recognize the appropriate technology and bring it to the Philippines.

The President said that the government hopes to take full advantage of the new technologies to provide solutions to the challenges that the new era of digitalization brings.

Starlink’s satellite internet is touted to have significant advantage with respect to connecting to areas that are difficult to reach like rural communities and island provinces and barangays.

Beaming internet signals directly from space, the company ensures wider and better coverage without the need for extensive infrastructure thus more cost-efficient. Presidential News Desk