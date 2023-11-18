「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P3,660
$100=P5550

11月18日のまにら新聞から

Marcos to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping

［ 155 words｜2023.11.18｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in the sidelines of the Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in San Francisco to lower the tension the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos made the announcement on Thursday following a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris of the United States.

Marcos said he will get the view of Xi during the meeting and discuss on what can be done “to bring down the temperature, to not escalate the situation in the West Philippine Sea.”

“And we (with President Xi) will put all of these together so as we’ll be able to strategize for the near future on what the Philippines’ role will be or what is the proper Philippines’ role in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

Philippine ships resupplying troops on a grounded Navy ship at Ayungin Shoal have been blocked or nearly hindered by Chinese Coast Guard vessels in the last few months. DMS

前の記事2023年11月18日 次の記事2023年11月18日