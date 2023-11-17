House leader denies plan to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte

House Majority Leader Mannix Dalipe on Thursday dispelled rumors that there is a plan to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a statement, Dalipe said that such rumors are “baseless” and “detrimental to political unity”.

“Such rumors are mere attempts to sow discord between Vice President Sara Duterte and Speaker Martin Romualdez, and there is no truth in them,” he added.

Dalipe also denied that Romualdez aspires to be the next president of the country, saying that he is “currently dedicated to advancing legislation in support of President (Ferdinand) Marcos' agenda to improve the lives of Filipinos, and no decision has been made regarding a presidential bid”.

He explained that Romualdez was not trying to undermine Duterte as a potential competition in the 2028 national elections.

“Speaker Romualdez has always shown respect towards the Vice President and such derogatory tactics are not part of his approach and his character,” Dalipe said.

Dalipe said that filing an impeachment complaint has “stringent requirements”.

“Any complaint must be supported by substantial evidence and justifiable reasons, in line with the constitutional process,” he said.

He assured Duterte’s supporters that there was no need to worry about her getting impeached.

“If she has not committed any wrongdoing, there is no reason for concern about these baseless rumors,” Dalipe said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS