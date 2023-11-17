Philippine foreign secretary says he has ''fruitful'' meeting with Kamikawa

Japan and Philippine foreign ministers discussed enhanced cooperation between the two countries on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders meeting in San Francisco.

In his post on ''X'' (formerly Twitter), Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo confirmed that he had a "fruitful" engagement with Japan Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko.

"Had a fruitful meeting with Japan Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko on the sidelines of the APEC meeting in San Francisco," he said.

"We discussed key issues and avenues for enhanced cooperation, as reaffirmed by our leaders earlier this month during Prime Minister Kishida's visit to the Philippines," he added.

Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa said the two foreign ministers also agreed to maximize security cooperation between the two countries.

"Making strides towards strengthening our bilateral relationship! Foreign Minister Kamikawa and Honorable Manalo concurred to maximize security cooperation and maintain close coordination on common regional and global concerns to protect the long-term prosperity and peace between our nations," he said. Robina Asido/DMS