BFAR says fishing ban starts in Visayas Sea

The Bureau of Fisheries of Aquatic Resources (BFAR) announced on Wednesday the start of the fishing ban in the Visayan Sea.

BFAR said the fishing ban that will last for three months will end on February 15 2024.

"Starting today, November 15, 2023 until February 15, 2024, catching, selling and buying sardines, mackerel and herring in a portion of the marine biodiversity-rich Visayan Sea is prohibited," it stated.

The BFAR noted that the fishing ban aims to protect the fishing ground during the spawning season of sardines, mackerel and herring.

"This is to conserve and protect the economically-important species in the said fishing ground during their spawning period," it said. Robina Asido/DMS