Rice price will remain affordable for Filipino consumers; 2023 a good harvest year for PH – DA

The Department of Agriculture (DA) assures the public that there is enough affordable supply of rice in the market.

According to Assistant Agriculture Secretary and spokesperson Arnel de Mesa, on Tuesday the country has almost completed the wet season harvest.

“We have harvested about 90 percent of palay across the nation, bought at P22 per kilogram,” he said.

He added that the volume issold at an average of P23-25/kilo farmgate price. The average retail price for regular well milled is at P42.80 while prevailing price for well milled is at P45.

De Mesa added that the possible movement in price is an adjustment as only few areas remain harvestable from the current wet season.

He explained that a total yield of 3.063 million metric tons (MMT) for November and December is expected.

“Based on data and information from the Philippine Rice Information System, it is generally a good harvest year for the Filipino rice farmers,” De Mesa stressed.

He added that the national rice outlook for the year will reach around 20 MMT. Presidential News Desk