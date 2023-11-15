Marcos leaves for US to attend APEC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. left on Tuesday night for the United States to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit and hold working visits to Los Angeles and Hawaii.

Marcos said his US visit, the third since he assumed the presidency in June 2022, is ''part of our continuing efforts to further reinforce our already strong bond, and a follow through to my Official Working Visit in Washington, D.C. last May.

Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said Vice President Sara Duterte will be the government's caretaker while Marcos is in the US.

Marcos entered the door of PR001 at 8:47 pm.

Marcos will be delivering keynote remarks on ''intentional equity in sustainability'' in APEC and will meeting private sector representatives from the APEC Business Council.

He said he will be witnessing ''the signing of a number of government-to-government, public-private and business agreements, which have been under negotiation over the past several months.''

These agreements include nuclear energy, artificial intelligence to support weather forecasting and health sciences, particularly cancer research, he added. DMS