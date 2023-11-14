Ambassadors welcome de Lima release on bail

Diplomats cheered the release on bail of former Senator Leila de Lima by a Muntinlupa court on Monday.

''Welcome news to see @AttyLeiladeLima approved for release at long last,'' said US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson in her ''X'' (formerly Twitter) account.

''We continue to follow her case closely and look forward to seeing the remaining charges against her resolved in accordance with Philippine law,'' she added.

De Lima has been in jail for six years on a drug case, which the judge of a Muntinlupa court granted the motions for reconsideration of the former lawmaker and her four co-accused.

The Canadian Embassy in Manila said they ''will continue to follow her situation closely, with the expectation of (a) rapid resolution of proceedings in the case against her.''

EU Ambassador Luc Veron said in his ''X'' (formerly Twitter) account he was ''very pleased by the news of @AttyLeiladeLima's release.''

He said it was a ''positive turn in the pursuit of justice! I hope that resolution of the remaining charges will be accelerated .'' DMS