Santos, MAAP president, given Japanese Foreign Minister commendation

By Robina Asido

Eduardo Ma. Santos, president of the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (MAAP), was awarded with a commendation from Japanese Foreign Minister in a ceremony on Friday.

Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa stressed the major accomplishments of Santos, a retired Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command, as he awarded the commendation during the ceremony in his residence in Makati City.

Koshikawa said during Santos' more than 20 years stint at MAAP, more than 2,000 Filipino seafarers were trained and now work in Japan merchant vessels.

"In 2008, he made possible the construction of a new school building in cooperation with the All Japan Seafarers' Union (JSU) and the International Maritime Labour Association for Seafarers (IMMAJ). As you may know, more than 30,000 Filipinos are employed by the Japanese overseas merchant fleet, making up 70 percent of all workers on these ships. As an archipelago nation, we would not be able to maintain our economy without Filipino seafarers, as shipping accounts for nearly all of our international trade," the ambassador said.

"Therefore, the role played by Vice Admiral Santos is duly recognized for his significant contribution not only to Japan's maritime industry but also to Japan's economic activities as a whole. With the Foreign Minister's Commendation, this ceremony is also a testament to our countries’ close relationship in the field of maritime transport and confirmation of the Japanese government’s high regard of the service of Filipino seafarers," he added.

Santos said that it is the first official award received by a maritime academy from any government.

"I'm truly grateful and humbled by this award. This is actually the first official award given by any government to the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific. So, it is truly an honor that we will have this and... the plaque will be holding a venerable position in the campus and we hope that the ambassador can visit us one of these days," he said.

''As stated by the ambassador, as of this time, we have graduated 2,332 officers to work in your in the ships of beneficiary own Japanese companies. So I hope that we continue to do this," he said.

"We shall continue to have fond camaraderie in and outside of the golf course to each and every one of you so that we can further strengthen the bonds not only amongst the shipping industry, but also amongst our peoples in our countries as well. Once again, thank you very much. It is truly an honor to have this and we shall carry this proudly in MAAP and we promise to continue this cooperation with with the Japanese people and the Japanese companies," he added.

Koshikawa also noted that the government of Japan, will do its "utmost effort to strengthen the maritime relationship between our two countries and, together with the Philippine government, we will support continuing education and training for Filipino seafarers."

"Lastly, I wish to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation again to Vice-Admiral Santos and MAAP for their invaluable contributions to our thriving partnership in the maritime field. Honorable Vice-Admiral Santos, I extend my warmest congratulations to you tonight on receiving this distinct commendation," he said. DMS