23 Filipinos to stay in Gaza as no clearance yet for Palestinian spouses: DFA

Twenty-three Filipinos want to stay in Gaza because their Palestinian spouses were not cleared to leave for Egypt, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

According to a radio report, DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said others wanted to leave with their in-laws.

De Vega explained that the Philippine government only allow Filipinos to leave with their spouses so he asked the Palestinians to coordinate with their government to allow their other relatives to safely pass the Rafah border crossing.

He is requesting the Filipinos who want to stay in Gaza to take the opportunity to cross to the Rafah border while the Israeli government is still permitting it.

Of the 137 Filipinos in Gaza, 98 have evacuated to Egypt while 16 are still waiting for the reopening of the Rafah border.

The next batch of Filipinos to be repatriated from Gaza is expected to arrive Sunday night or by Monday.

De Vega will fly to Cairo Egypt today to ensure the smooth passage of Filipinos who are waiting for the re-opening of the border. Jaspearl Tan/DMS