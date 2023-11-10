Highest sulfur dioxide emission recorded from Taal Volcano: Phivolcs

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology (Phivolcs) said the Taal Volcano on Thursday released 11,499 tonnes of sulfur dioxide, the highest emission for this year.

It surpassed the 9,672 tonnes set on October 12.

In a bulletin, the Phivolcs said the Taal Volcano, which is still under Alert Level 1, has been “continuously degassing high concentrations” of sulfur dioxide since March.

Since last month, the volcano’s emission averaged 5,019 tonnes, it added.

Citing forecasts by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Phivolcs said winds could weaken later in the day or on Friday which could result in potential sulfur dioxide accumulation and vog formation over the Taal Region.

“Moderate seismicity has been recently exhibited by Taal,” Phivolcs said.

It also said that 362 of the 415 earthquakes recorded since the start of September were “weak volcanic tremors associated with volcanic gas activity”. Jaspearl Tan/DMS