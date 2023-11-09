Authorities investigating Batangas chemical spill

Authorities are investigating the hazardous chemical spill which affected hundreds of residents in Batangas.

This was mentioned by Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, Civil Defense Administrator as he added the spill occurred when two drums of hazardous substance, solvent naphtha, leaked due to an "untightened drain plug" of the storage tank.

"In collaboration with our regional counterparts in Calabarzon, we will continue to monitor the impact of this incident and take necessary actions. Ongoing investigations are currently being conducted by the authorities. Additionally, we strongly urge companies to exercise caution and implement stringent measures to prevent similar incidents," he said.

Last Saturday, the PCG inspected the affected shoreline and discovered the chemical spill came from a facility that receives, stores, and distributes chemical products under a tank lease agreement.

"Based on the land-based inspection, two drums of solvent Napha L (S100), an additive to paints and thinner products, spilled," said PCG.

According to the PCG, the leak "occurred during its loading at storage tank number 5 due to an untightened drain plug".

"The containment area's control valve was also partially opened, causing the chemical substance to leak into the rainwater channel and eventually to the shoreline," it added.

The PCG noted that "the chemical spill's source was already shut off when the inquiry commenced. The PCG and the company's cleanup teams then conducted chemical spill recovery operations."

"The company also coordinated with the barangay officials and the affected residents to resolve issues and concerns," it added.

Nepomuceno said fish kill incidents were reported as a result of the spill that affected an area of 6,000 square meters.

He said 53 families or 248 individuals in the coastal area of Barangay San Miguel were evacuated.

"Naphtha solvent is commonly used as an additive in paints and thinner products. Exposure to this chemical can cause irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat. Prolonged and excessive exposure may result in more severe health consequences," the OCD stated.

Nepomuceno said affected families have returned to their homes after the authorities declared the situation under control.

The PCG and the Provincial Government Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) collected water samples from three monitoring stations on Sunday while another assessment to test water quality in the affected area was also facilitated on Monday. Robina Asido/DMS