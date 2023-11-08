NBI arrests alleged Soccoro cult leaders, members

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday arrested alleged members of the Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc. (SBSI) led by Jey Rence Quilario, dzBB reported.

On Monday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla announced they have filed 21 cases against Quilario and other members for qualified trafficking in person, facilitation of child marriages, and solemnization of child marriages and child abuse.

Other members facing charges are Mamerto Digal Galanida, Karren Juanite Sanico, Janeth Tamayo Ajoc, Wenefredo Sarong Buntad, Giovanni Leogin Carduza Lasala, Ibrahim Laugo Adlao, Jovelito Libay Atchecoso, Sergio Angcog Cubillan, Daryl Ruaya Buntad, Jonry Caindoy Ilandag, Yure Gary Quiban, Portillo and Florencio Cosmiano Quiban.

According to a radio report, Quilario and 12 other alleged members were arrested outside the Senate building after the joint hearing of the committees on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs and of Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality.

This came after Senator Ronald dela Rosa said during the hearing that a warrant of arrest issued by the regional trial court in Dapa, Surigao del Norte was sent to him.

“I would like to advise the sergeant-at-arms to coordinate with the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation regarding their custody. You turn over the custody of these persons to the authorities,” said Dela Rosa, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs.

In a press briefing, Dela Rosa said he would recommend to the Department of Natural Resources (DENR) to revoke its Protected Area Community-Based Resource Management (Pacbarma) with SBSI for Sitio Kapihan.

“They (DENR) are taking a long time to decide. They don’t know what to do, whether they will revoke it or not. If we look at it, there really are a number of violations against their Pacbarma. So I hope they will revoke it faster,” Dela Rosa said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS