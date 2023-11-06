Gov’t to implement measures extending e-visas of foreigners

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the government is already fine-tuning some measures aimed at extending the electronic visas issued to foreigners who will be staying in the country.*

“We will find a way to do it. But we are doing it (extending the e-visa),” Marcos said during the courtesy visit of Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran, at the Malacañang Palace last week.

During the courtesy visit, Kumaran asked President Marcos to allow the extension of e-visas for Indian nationals who are staying in the Philippines.

Marcos replied by saying that provisions for e-visa extensions will be implemented, not only for the Indian nationals, but also for other foreigners who are staying in the Philippines as well.

“It won’t be just India, we are doing it with…several other countries as well to keep it. Again, we will just apply the same principles that we did with others – to India. But that is something that’s easy for us,” the President said.

“That’s going to be a good beginning of a good exchange between our two countries,” the chief executive added.

Kumaran paid a courtesy visit to Marcos last week to reiterate India’s aim to strengthen bilateral relations with the Philippines. Next year will mark the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Philippine-India diplomatic relations. Presidential News Desk