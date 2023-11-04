Philippine, Japan Coast Guard chiefs may discuss WPS

Philippine and Japan Coast Guard Chiefs may discuss situation in the West Philippine Sea during their bilateral talks on Saturday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson said Friday.

During the "Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon" public briefing, Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said during his visit at the Coast Guard headquarters in Manila, Japan Coast Guard (JCG) Commandant Admiral Shohei Ishii will have a bilateral meeting with PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan

Balilo said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will also visit the PCG headquarters in the afternoon of the same day. He said after the arrival honors Kishida will also have a short meeting with PCG officials before he will have a tour in one of the PCG 97-meter MRRRV acquired from Japan.

According to the PCG, Gavan will welcome Ishii during his arrival at the PCG headquarters on Saturday.

"Basically, the two coast guard commandants will talk about the regional situation of both countries. They may also discuss the West Philippine Sea," he said.

Balilo said the two Coast Guard admirals will also tackle the capability development and partnership between the Japan and Philippine Coast Guard.

"They will also disccuss the capablity development and partnership between two Coast Guard agencies as well as the at people to people exchange or trainings sponsored by the Japan at Coast guard for the personnel of PCG," he said. Robina Asido/DMS