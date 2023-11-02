Barangay, Sanguniang Kabataan election still on going in a Samar barangay

The election in a barangay in Samar is still ongoing, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said on Wednesday.

In an interview with reporters at the Manila North Cemetery on Wednesday, Acorda said the election for barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan oficials is being held in Barangay Naguma, Calbayog, Samar.

"I am taking this opportunity to congratulate our men in the ground, we are well recognized because of the just concluded election except for some areas especially in BAR(MM), the election was generally peaceful except for one (barangay) in Region 8 wherein the election is still ongoing because of the inclement weather and the harassment of troops," he said.

"Overall my assessment for election in really peaceful except for the BAR(MM) that we have already expected, those areas categorized as red, red category, with the mercy of God there were no incident recorded in the municipality in Albay, Libon and in Negros," he added.

Acorda said the PNP will remain on full alert status until the end of November 2 or All Souls Day to also give the policemen a chance to be with their families.

The full alert status was declared by the PNP starting October 28 to ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan election on Monday. Robina Asido/DMS