Thousands troop to Manila North Cemetery on All Saints Day

Thousands of people trooped to Manila North Cemetery, one of the oldest and largest cemeteries in the country, as the nation honors their departed loved ones on All Saints Day.

As of 8 am, Manila Police District (MPD) director Col. Arnold Thomas Ibay who inspected the Manila North Cemetery said that around 40,000 people have arrived in the area.

"More people arrived today compared to yesterday, a volume of people has poured in the cemetery today and we are in full deployment for this volume of people that will be visiting the cemetery today," he said.

As he admits that the volume of people arriving in the cemetery remains a challenge, Ibay said the Manila Police District is well prepared to ensure the peace and security in the area.

"We are prepared, since October 28 we have already deployed our policemen here," he said.

"The challenge really here is the high volume of people but we have deployment inside, we also have first aid stations, the NDRRMC and Red Cross are also there to help our people in case they have medical needs," he added.

Ibay reminded the public that any sharp object, paint, alcoholic drinks, cigarettes, vapes, perfume and pets will not be allowed inside the cemetery.

He also noted that since vehicle entry is also not allowed inside the cemetery, the local government units have provided free rides to transport people inside the cemetery.

Some political leaders in Manila also offer free rides for their constituents going to the cemeteries from 7 am to 5pm.

On the other hand, there are partylist groups and other private and non government organizations that provide free water tumblers, umbrellas and other assistance for the people at the entrance of the Manila North Cemetery. Robina Asido/DMS