Trust ratings of Marcos, Duterte decline: OCTA survey

Trust ratings of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Vice President Sara Duterte sustained declines, according to the latest survey of OCTA Research.

But majority of Filipinos still trust Marcos and Duterte, OCTA Research added.

Marcos's trust ratings nationwide were at 73 percent, two percentage points lower than the July survey. Only seven percent of Filipinos distrust him, while 19 percent of adult Filipinos are undecided.

Marcos' trust ratings across major areas ranged from 66 percent to 78 percent, with his highest trust rating in the Visayas (78 percent) and his lowest in the NCR at 66 percent.

It must be noted that NCR (81 percent) had the highest trust rating and Visayas (63 percent) had the lowest trust rating recorded in the second quarter on July.

His trust rating across socio-economic classes also ranges from 53 percent to 75 percent, with his highest trust rating belonging to class D and E at 74 and 75 percent respectively, while his lowest trust rating belonging to class ABC at 53 percent.

Majority of adult Filipinos or 75 percent continue to trust Duterte. Her rating was a significant decline compared to the 83 percent recorded in the July survey.

Duterte's trust ratings across major areas ranged from 64 percent to 95 percent, with her highest trust rating in Mindanao at 95 percent and her lowest in Balanced Luzon at 64 percent. OCTA Research