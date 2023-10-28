Marcos to AFP officials: Adapt, respond to emerging national securities

As leaders, officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) should not only anticipate, but should also be prepared to adapt and respond to emerging national security and defense realities in the country and within the region, President Ferdinand Marcos told newly-promoted generals and flag officers on Friday.

“While it is noteworthy that we see positive and encouraging developments in terms of our internal security situation, there remains much to be done,” Marcos said during the oath taking of newly promoted generals and flag officers of the AFP held at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

“We must maintain our vigilance and guard against those actors?whatever nature or form they may take?who would threaten and jeopardize the peace we have striven and fought for all these many years,” he added.

The Commander-in-Chief reiterated his order to the troops to ensure that communities that were once under conflict continue to reap the gains of peacekeeping that the government and its stakeholders have toiled to achieve.

Marcos said he expects the new leaders to help ensure that our Armed Forces will be more agile, flexible, and responsive to better address emerging issues confronting the country.

He stressed the need to enhance joint planning and operations to ensure interoperability across all AFP units and platforms.

“Sustain and foster greater collaboration with other government agencies and civil society groups, harnessing their respective knowledge, specializations, and technical expertise in coming up with innovative, effective, efficient solutions to the challenges that stand in the way of achieving peace and unity," Marcos said.

Marcos also acknowledged the new officers’ well-deserved promotions and patriotic service as he assured them of the government’s support as they continue to carry out their duty.

“Be assured of this administration’s unshakable commitment to their protection and their welfare, just as we, in turn, commit to ensure that all of you are provided with the necessary tools to perform your tasks and duties in the fulfillment of your service to our nation and our people,” the President said. Presidential News Desk