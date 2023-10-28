Teodoro, Austin express commitment to '' redouble'' bilateral cooperation

The Philippines and United States defense chiefs expressed their commitment to " redouble" the bilateral cooperation and support for the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines following China's recent collision incident in the West Philippine Sea.

Defense spokesman Arsenio Andolong said this was discussed by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. via phone call on Friday.

"Both secretaries committed to redouble efforts to strengthen bilateral coordination, interoperability, and support for the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines,'' he said.

Andolong said "Austin reinforced US support for the Philippines following the People's Republic of China (PRC) Coast Guard and maritime militia’s dangerous obstruction of a Philippine resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal on October 22".

The US defense chief also reiterated his ironclad commitment to the Philippines and the Indo-Pacific during their conversation.

"The Secretaries discussed the incident on October 22, particularly the PRC’s dangerous and unlawful maneuvers that caused collisions with Philippine resupply and Coast Guard ships, putting the safety of Philippine vessels and crew at risk," he said.

"Both Secretaries committed to redouble efforts to strengthen bilateral coordination, interoperability, and support for the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines," he added.

Andolong said Austin and Teodoro also "reaffirmed that the Mutual Defense Treaty extends to both countries’ public vessels, aircraft, and armed forces, to include the Coast Guard, anywhere in the Pacific to include the South China Sea."

"The Secretaries commended recent bilateral military cooperation, including the bilateral sail last month off the coast of Palawan, and committed to increase the pace and scope of U.S.-Philippines engagements," he said.

Andolong said Teodoro and Austin are looking forward to meeting in person in Jakarta on the margins of the coming ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus. Robina Asido/DMS