Navy uses latest assets in drill

The Philippine Navy converged on Wednesday their recently acquired assets including its missile-capable multi-purpose attack crafts (MPAC) to participate in the sea phase part of the unilateral exercise dubbed as "Exercise Pagbubuklod 2023" off the waters of Zambales province.

Lt. Giovanni Badidles, Philippine Navy Fleet spokesman, said the ongoing Exercise Pagbubuklod 2023 which started last Monday has entered its sea phase on Wednesday executing various serialized trainings at the vicinity of Capones Island, San Antonio.

Badidles said among the Philippine Fleet assets that converged to join the exercise includes newly acquired Navy frigates BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) and BRP Antonio Luna (FF151); landing dock BRP Tarlac (LD601); fast attack interdiction crafts (FAIC) BRP Lolinato To-ong (PG902) and BRP Gener Tinangag (PG903); patrol vessels BRP Valentin Diaz (PS177) and BRP Ladislao Diwa (PS178); missile-capable multi-purpose attack crafts (MPAC) from a Boat Attack Division; and Naval Air Wing’s Maritime Unmanned Aerial Reconnaissance Squadron (MUARS) Flight Bravo.

Badidles said the three Philippine Fleet also utilized other air assets such as the AW109 and Cessna planes during the sea phase exercises that will last until Friday.

"These assets and personnel carried out exercises and maneuvers in strategic locations to enhance capabilities on Electronic Warfare (EW) Operations, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Air Defense Exercise, Surface Warfare Exercise (SURFEX), High Value Unit (HVU) Protection, Swarm Tactics and Littoral Operations," he said.

"Also tested was the communications compatibility of the Fleet assets to the PF headquarters via marine radio, ship-to-air, and ship-to-ground communications toward a seamless interoperability," he added.

Badidles said the participating Naval asset "conducted surface exercises and antisubmarine capabilities, like detection, surveillance and reconnaissance" during the first day of the sea phase exercise.

Amid the recent aggression of China against the Philippine vessels, Badidles stressed that the "Exercise Pagbubuklod 2023" is not related to the territorial disputes in the West Philippine Sea.

"We do not relate it there, we always train our personnel in preparation for any untoward incidents and to test the capability of our newly acquired assets," he said. Robina Asido/DMS