China should also investigate its ships involved in collision: PCG

China should also conduct its own investigation regarding the recent collision incident between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea, a Philippine Coast Guard official said Thursday.

In an interview during the "Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon", PCG spokesman Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said the Philippine government is writing a letter to ask the Maritime Safety Administration of China to conduct an inquiry on the incident.

"As far as I know we are preparing a letter to the Maritime Safety Administration of China because it is an accident, the fishing vessel is under their flag state," he said.

"They should also conduct their own investigation. It is incumbent upon them also to conduct their own investigation like what we are doing," he added.

Balilo said the result of the investigation of the Coast Guard District Palawan will be submitted to the PCG headquarters this Friday.

"The investigation being conducted by the Coast Guard District Palawan is still ongoing. As far as I know their deadline will be tomorrow, they should submit it to the headquarters," he said.

Balilo said despite the recent incident newly-appointed PCG Commander Admiral Ronnie Gavan instructed the PCG to continue its mission to assist the Philippine Navy in its rotation and resupply mission. Robina Asido/DMS