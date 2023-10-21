Pagasa declares onset of northeast monsoon

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Friday declared the onset of the northeast monsoon, which brings cold and dry air.

In its advisory, Pagasa added: '' An episode of wind and cold temperature surges may also be expected in the coming months.''

Pagasa said that with the ongoing El Nino, '' there is an increased likelihood of below-normal rainfall or drier-than-usual conditions, which could bring negative impacts (such as dry spells and droughts) in some areas of the country''.

''This may adversely affect the different climate-sensitive sectors such as water resources, agriculture, energy, health, public safety, and other key sectors in the country,'' it explained.

Pagasa said it will continue to monitor the country's weather and climatic conditions. DMS