ASEAN, GCC condemn ''attacks against civilians and call for durable ceasefire''

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Gulf Coordination Council condemned ''all attacks against civilians and call for a durable ceasefire,'' a joint statement at the ASEAN website said Friday.

Both parties issued the statement from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where the first ASEAN-GCC Summit was held.ASEAN and GCC also called ''for a durable ceasefire and for all concerned parties to ensure the most effective and efficient access for humanitarian aid, and relief supplies and other basic necessities and essential services.''

ASEAN and GCC also urged for ''restoration of electricity, water, and allow the unhindered delivery of fuel, food, and medicine throughout Gaza.

''They also called ''on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians, refrain from targeting them and to abide by international humanitarian law, particularly the principles and provisions of the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 12 August 1949.

''Fighting between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7 when Hamas launched an attack from the Gaza Strip. DMS