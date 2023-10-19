Teodoro calls China ''a squatter'' for illegally occupying features within EEZ

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. called China a "squatter" for illegally occupying features within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the West Philippine Sea.

"I don’t want to laugh because that’s rude. But you should ask them what they mean. They will say that it’s the indisputable sovereignty of the South China Sea. How many people believe that? They are the illegal occupants," Teodoro said in a breakfast forum in Manila on Wednesday.

"If the Philippines occupy Hainan Island, that is illegal occupation. But if they are within our 200 mile exclusive economic zone, they (are) the squatter here, illegal occupants," he added.

This was the reaction of the defense secretary following the statement of China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning that the Philippines is illegally occupying the Thitu Island or the Pagasa Island in a recent press conference in Beijing.

"Zhongye Dao (Thitu Island) is China’s territory. The Philippines has illegally occupied Zhongye Dao, which seriously violates China’s sovereignty. The Chinese warship’s navigation and patrol in waters of Zhongye Dao is lawful and legitimate," Mao said following the reported harassment of a Chinese vessel against a Philippine Navy ship delivering supply for troops stationed in Rizal reef.

The harassment against the Philippine Navy vessel BRP Benguet happened near the vicinity of Pagasa Island in previous week. Robina Asido/DMS