Marcos vows continuing upgrade of PCG to meet challenges in WPS

The government will continue to upgrade the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) through the provision of modern equipment and personnel training to meet the challenges in the West Philippine Sea and for effective search and rescue and disaster response, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday.

Marcos made the remarks when asked by reporters for his statement on the present situation in the WPS following his inspection of the PCG vessel BRP Malabrigo during the armed service’s 122nd Founding Anniversary with the theme, “Sailing Together in Unity and Harmony”.

The President inspected the vessel during the attendance to the 122nd founding anniversary of the PCG in Manila.

“Well, ito ‘yung mismong barko na na-water cannon. Kaya’t makikita naman natin na nag-i-increase ang ating capability para makapag-defend sa sovereign maritime territory ng Pilipinas,” he said.

“We are continuing with the upgrading of the equipment and the training and the capabilities of all our people, especially the Coast Guard, not only because they are on the frontline in the problems now that we’re facing in the West Philippine Sea but also because of the very important function that they play when it comes to search and rescue, when it comes to maritime incidents, when it comes to even disaster assistance, marami silang ginagawa,” he said.

BRP Malabrigo was subject of a water cannon attack by Chinese vessels last August 2023 while it was escorting indigenous boats that were delivering supplies to military troops at the BRP Sierra Madre near Ayungin Shoal in the WPS.

The government plan is to have 40 more patrol vessels to give the PCG increased capability. Such upgrade is ongoing, the chief executive said.

The BRP Malabrigo is a Japanese-built 44-meter (144-foot) patrol ships, patrolling islets and reefs claimed by the Philippines in the Spratly Islands.

The President also mentioned the assistance being extended by the country’s allies especially in addressing the challenges in the WPS.

“The Philippines is lucky as we have many friends around the world and marami sa ating mga kaibigan na karatig bansa at kahit na ‘yung galing sa malalayo ay tinutulungan tayo para pagandahin at patibayan ang ating Coast Guard,” he said.

The PCG is the oldest and only humanitarian armed service in the Philippines. Among the PCG’s key accomplishments include rescuing a total of 6,332 persons in distress and participating in the anti-smuggling operation targeting 24 warehouses in Manila, particularly those engaged in illegal importation and hoarding of agricultural products.

It also conducted clean-up activities and has been working to ensure Maritime Security and Safety by maintaining 601 lighthouses in the country. Presidential News Desk