PAF will have three more C-130s starting 2026

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) will have three additional C-130 aircraft starting 2026 as the Department of National Defense (DND) announced the issuance of a notice to proceed for the acquisition of the aircraft on Tuesday.

DND spokesman Arsenio Andolong said the acquisition of three C-130J-30 Super Hercules started in 2021, as part of the Second Horizon of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Modernization Program.

The project was awarded to Lockheed Martin, an American aerospace company, arms defense, information security, and technology corporation.

The PAF has four C-130s.

“The additional cargo space of the C-130J-30, coupled with the reliability of C-130 aircraft we have in our current fleet, will provide our Air Force with greater operational flexibility,” he said.

“These features will empower our PAF to meet the demands of the AFP’s tactical missions more effectively," he added.

Andolong said the three aircraft are set to be delivered in July 2026, October 2026, and January 2027, respectively.

He said the addition of the C-130J-30 to the inventory is a significant leap forward in terms of achieving a credible defense posture.

Andolong said the PAF operates a mixed fleet of C-130s, vital for supporting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and military operations. Robina Asido/DMS