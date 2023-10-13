Pagasa says southwest monsoon is ''officially over''

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Thursday the southwest monsoon is ''now officially over.''

''The season in the Philippines is now in a gradual transition to the Northeast Monsoon (NE) season and may be apparent and declared in the coming weeks,'' said Pagasa officer-in-charge Nathaniel Servando in a statement.

With the ongoing El Nino conditions, Servando said '' there is an increased likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions, which could bring negative impacts (such as dry spells and droughts) in some areas of the country.''

Servando said the ''below-normal conditions'' will be felt ''during the last quarter of the year up to the first quarter of 2024.''

He said this could ''adversely affect the different climate-sensitive sectors such as water resources, agriculture, energy, health, public safety, and other key sectors in the country.'' DMS