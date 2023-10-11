AFP denies Chinese Coast Guard ship drove Navy vessel away

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. denied China Coast Guard (CCG) claim that it drove away a Philippine Navy ship from Scarborough shoal.

Brawner said a Philippine Navy ship was conducting a maritime patrol in the vicinity of Scarborough Shoal when it was challenged by the Chinese Coast Guard on Tuesday morning.

The Chief of Staff noted that the Navy vessel answered the radio challenge of the Chinese Coast Guard as it continued its maritime patrol in the area.

"They (Philippine Navy) are doing maritime patrol so it didn't stop or make a turn. It just continued to sail," he said.

"They (CCG) challenged our ship but our Navy ship still continued on with its maritime patrol mission," he added.

Brawner denied the claims of the CCG that it drove the Philippine Navy ship away from the shoal, saying "it is just a propaganda of China."

"It's just their propaganda to show that they are doing something on the ground, because they are concerned with their internal audience and their leadership. They just want to look good," he said.

"We will not allow them to drive us away... that is our exclusive economic zone, it is our duty, it is our right to make sure that our fishermen can fish in our economic zone," Brawner added. Robina Asido/DMS