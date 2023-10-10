Philippines, Australia tackling future maritime activities in South China Sea

The Philippines and Australia are discussing joint maritime activities in the South China Sea, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said Monday.

Manalo, in a speech before the Australian Institute of International Affairs at the University of Adelaide, said Manila and Canberra, which recently signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement, are looking at "expanding maritime cooperation".

Activities would include "policy planning, practical engagement and capacity-building activities including through combined maritime activities in the South China Sea," Manalo said.

"Our reinforced commitment as maritime democracies is to uphold an UNCLOS-based maritime regime and ensure maritime safety and security, freedom of navigation and overflight," Manalo said.

Australia and the United States - have forged a defense accord with the Philippines for joint military exercises in the country. A similar agreement is being discussed with Japan.

"The Philippines is prepared to play its part in such a new vigorous period in our defense and security partnership with Australia, not to confront nor provoke, but to honor our commitment to our people for the protection of our sovereignty, territorial integrity, and regional stability," said Manalo, who will meet his counterpart Penny Wong on Tuesday.

Manalo said they would also tackle cooperation in cybersecurity, critical infrastructure security, law enforcement, science and innovation, environmental protection and climate change. DMS