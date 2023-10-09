BI initiates procurement of body cams for secondary inspectors

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the agency is procuring body cameras for secondary inspectors.

The cameras to be procured, he said, will be capable of livestreaming so his office can monitor activities of airport personnel.

“We have already initiated the procurement process, and expect that by the end of the year we can start the deployment of the cameras,” said Tansingco.

The United States recently made a similar action, when President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of body cameras to law enforcement agencies last year, which the Department of Homeland Security complied with a department-wide policy on body-worn cameras earlier this year.

“Body cameras will ensure that our immigration officers are effective and remain accountable for their actions as law enforcers,” said Tansingco. “It would be easier for us to investigate complaints of misconduct with the use of body cams. It would also remind our officers to always be professional in the conduct of their duties,” he added.

The BI said it has earmarked P16 million of its budget for the procurement of body cameras.

Apart from body cameras, the BI also shared that they are procuring additional electronic gates to replace 50 percent of their manual operations by 2026.

Last month, the BI shared that it is studying procuring AI technologies as an added layer of security in international ports of entry and exit.

The tecnological upgrades, Tansingco said, is part of the BI’s drive to modernize its operations to be at par with foreign counterparts. BI News