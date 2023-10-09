DMW says OFWs in Israel are safe

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Sunday overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Israel remain safe as the latter declared a state of war against Hamas militants which launched an attack on Saturday.

In a radio interview, DMW Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said:'' We are talking to and are accounting for many of them. They are in different situations but are mostly in shelters and are safe in the shelters."

"The good news that we hope we could hang on is there are no reports of OFWs being injured or have died," he added. There are around 30,000 OFWs in Israel.

Cacdac said while OFWs are safe, some need emotional and psychosocial support.

"They need support, especially those that are still relatively new in Israel," he said.

"They need mental or emotional support as some have concerns or worries. So we talk them through the situation," added Cacdac.

Cacdac said no OFW has asked to be repatriated.

"The advice of the Israeli government is stay put in shelters. Evacuation is not yet a safe option for now," added Cacdac. DMS