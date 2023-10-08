Marcos lauds return of Asian Games basketball title to Philippines

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr greeted the Philippine basketball team for winning the Asian Games cage crown after 61 years.

In his social media post, Marcos said: ''I know every Filipino is proud to be called one today. Congratulations, Gilas Pilipinas, on this incredible feat,'' said Marcos.

''Your hard work continues to elevate Filipino athleticism and sportsmanship to the global arena,'' said Marcos.

The Philippines defeated Jordan, 70-60, in the final in Hangzhou on Friday. Jordan routed the Philippines in the eliminations, 87-62.

The last time the Philippines won the Asian Games was in 1962, Jakarta, Indonesia. DMS