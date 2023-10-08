「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,770
$100=P5655

10月8日のまにら新聞から

Marcos lauds return of Asian Games basketball title to Philippines

［ 96 words｜2023.10.8｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr greeted the Philippine basketball team for winning the Asian Games cage crown after 61 years.

In his social media post, Marcos said: ''I know every Filipino is proud to be called one today. Congratulations, Gilas Pilipinas, on this incredible feat,'' said Marcos.

''Your hard work continues to elevate Filipino athleticism and sportsmanship to the global arena,'' said Marcos.

The Philippines defeated Jordan, 70-60, in the final in Hangzhou on Friday. Jordan routed the Philippines in the eliminations, 87-62.

The last time the Philippines won the Asian Games was in 1962, Jakarta, Indonesia. DMS

前の記事2023年10月8日 次の記事2023年10月8日