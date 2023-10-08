Price cap stabilized rice prices – Marcos

The mandated price ceiling for rice has helped stabilize the prices of the staple in the market, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said on Saturday.

The chief executive emphasized that the stabilization of rice prices in the market was one of the factors that prompted the government to lift the implementation of Executive Order (EO) No. 39, which imposed the P41 price ceiling on regular milled rice and the P45 price cap on well-milled rice.

Lawmakers agreed that the imposition of price cap on rice was among the factors that stabilized the price of the staple.

Albay Rep. Joey Salceda pointed out that the reported year-on-year inflation rate of 6.1 percent in September is “due to oil and rice price shocks during the month” but “is expected to dissipate in the October figures” due to the sharp decline in global oil prices during the end of September and the President’s imposition of rice price cap.

Salceda agreed with the observation of his colleagues that the September inflation caused by oil and rice price shocks had already peaked last month and prices are expected to normalize soon as the President’s successive interventions take effect.

With the lifting of the price ceiling, Marcos stood firm that necessary assistance to affected sectors will continue including efforts to strengthen and enhance the country’s agricultural sector.

Marcos gave his assurance that the government will continue finding ways to significantly reduce the cost of production amid the recent surges of prices of basic commodities.

In a short video message, Marcos said that the government brought several interventions to the recent price increase of basic goods including the rice distribution to Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries across the country and the efforts to strengthen the agricultural sector in the country.

Marcos distributed sacks of rice to 4Ps beneficiaries in Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay; Brgy. San Roque, Zamboanga City; Brgy. Santiago, General Trias City, Cavite; Iriga City, Camarines Sur; San Andres, Manila; Dapa Municipal Gymnasium, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte; San Jose, Dinagat Islands; and, Lower Bicutan, Taguig City.

The President also distributed sacks of rice to 4Ps beneficiaries in Roxas City, Capiz; Antique; and, Aklan.

“Nagugulat nga ang mga tao dahil sako-sako ang pinamimigay natin. Pero kahit mabigat, dahil masaya sila ay nabubuhat nila ang 25 kilos ng bigas. Malaking bagay na po ‘yan para Pantawid sa kanilang mga gastusin sa pagkain para sa ilang linggo,” Marcos said.

The sacks of rice distributed to 4Ps beneficiaries are part of the over 42,000 sacks of rice that were confiscated by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in one of its operations in Zamboanga City and donated to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) after importers have failed to show the legality of their importation. Presidential News Desk