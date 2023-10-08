AFP reiterates claim of China over Spratlys ''disputable''

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reiterated that the "indisputable" claim of China over the Spratly Islands including the Ayungin Shoal is "disputable".

"My reaction is only based on the use of the word ‘indisputable’ because I think I have said it already here that the use of the word ‘indisputable’ is in itself disputable. For the reason that, number one, the UNCLOS says that they don’t have sovereignty over that area. That’s very far from Nansha, so how can they exercise sovereignty in a low-tide elevation that is not even subject for appropriation or possession," he said.

"Number two, there is an Arbitral Award that says that their claim over it is not valid, including the activities that they are doing there. Number three, several countries have already expressed openly their support to our position and not a single country is brave enough to say that they are right," he added.

Aguilar said "this should be an enlightenment (on their part), a kind of information that they should know because their actions are actually leading to their own global isolation."

In a statement issued following the successful resupply mission for the troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal last October 4, China Coast Guard (CCG) emphasized its "indisputable sovereignty" over the Spratly Islands including the Ayungin Shoal.

"China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands, including the Ren'ai Reef, and its adjacent waters, and firmly opposes the illegal delivery of construction materials by the Philippines to the illegally grounded warship," it stated. Robina Asido/DMS