DMW, OWWA forms task force for OFWs after Israel declares ''state of war'' following surprise attacks

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) formed a task force for Overseas Filipino Workers and their families after Israel declared a ''state of war'' after Palestinian militants launched surprise attacks.

In its advisory Saturday evening, the DMW, the Philippine Embassy in Israel and the Migrant Workers Office-Israel ''are closely monitoring the situation of Filipinos in affected areas in the wake of 'state of war' issued by Israel's Home Front Command.''

There are around 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, the Israeli Embassy in Manila said earlier this year.

''Filipino community leaders are in touch with their members. They report that they remain calm and are accounted for. Filipino community leaders remain in contact with the Philippine Embassy and Migrant Workers Office-Israel,'' the DMW said.

Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu made the announcement of the country in a ''state of war''. news reports said Saturday. DMS