''Jenny'' leaves PAR, but signal number two still up at Itbayat, Batanes

The northern portion of Batanes province remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Two as Typhoon ''Jenny'' weakened and left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday.

According to the state weather bureau, the area of Itbayat, Batanes remained under signal number two. The rest of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna), northwestern portion of Cagayan (Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Abulug), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Burgos, Pasuquin, Vintar) are still under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One.

As of 5 pm, ''Jenny'' was last spotted at 275 km west-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 170 kph while moving westward at the speed of 15 kph.

Pagasa said 100 to 200 mm of rainfall are expected in elevated or mountainous areas in the province of Batanes.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days," it stated.

"In addition, Jenny will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon and bring light to moderate rains over the western portions of Luzon," it added. Robina Asido/DMS