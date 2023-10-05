Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 up at northern portion of Batanes

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 3 remains up over the northern portion of Batanes as Typhoon ''Jenny'' moves west towards southern Taiwan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Wednesday.

''Jenny'' was located at 155 kilometers north-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes. It was moving west and had winds of up to 155 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 190 kilometers per hour.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Two is up over the rest of Batanes and the northern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is., Calayan Is.).

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One is hoisted over the rest of Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Lal-Lo, Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Gattaran), the northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Pudtol, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Burgos, Pagudpud, Bacarra, Adams, Pasuquin, Carasi, Dumalneg, Laoag City).

''Jenny'' will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon and bring occasional rains over the western portions of Luzon in the next three days. DMS