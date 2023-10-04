Eco issues, led by inflation, main concerns of Filipinos: Pulse Asia

Economic issues, led by controlling inflation, were the top four urgent national concerns of Filipinos, Pulse Asia said in a survey released Tuesday.

The survey was done Sept. 10-14 on 1,200 Filipinos.

Controlling inflation was number one, drawing 74 percent response followed by increasing workers' pay, with 49 percent. Creating more jobs was third with 27 percent and reducing poverty, 25 percent.

Fighting criminality ranked sixth with a response of 18 percent while defending the integrity of Philippine territory against foreigners was 13th with seven percent along with reducing amount of taxes paid. DMS