JS Akebono arrives for ''Samasama'' exercise

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) joined the bilateral drill between the United States and Philippine Navy dubbed as "Exercise Samasama 2023" that formally opened in a ceremony on Monday.

In a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, Lt. Kim Paulo Lopez, Naval Forces Southern Luzon public affairs officer director said JS Akebono arrived at Pier 15 in South Harbor in Manila on Monday morning.

Lopez said a total of 169 MSDF troops are expected to join the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) exercises as well as the Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs) which are part of the two weeks drill that will end on October 13.

Other forces that will also join the HADR and SMEEs include the Royal Canadian Navy with HMCS Vancouver and Royal Navy of Great Britain with HMS Spey.

Lopez said around 244 members of the Royal Canadian Navy and 34 British forces will participate in the exercise with 632 participants from the United States Navy and 733 sailors from the Philippine Navy.

He said the United States Navy Ships USS Dewey and USNS Wally Schirra have also arrived in the country to join the drill with BRP Antonio Luna and an AW109 naval helicopter, and C-90 aircraft of the Philippine Navy.

According to the Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) the exercises aimed to "strengthen cooperation toward the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific."

JSDF noted that the drill is expected to improve the tactical skills of the Maritime Self-Defense Force and the "mutual understanding and strengthening relationships of trust between the Maritime Self-Defense Force and the navies of participating countries".

It also noted that the offshore exercises include the conduct of "search and rescue training and offshore replenishment.

The JSDF noted that the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force has been participating in this annual training between the US and Philippines since 2019, and this is the fourth time that they have joined the drill. DMS