Yulo qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

Carlos Yulo qualified for the 2024 Olympics in the floor exercise who hasn't qualified to the Paris Games at the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

The 23-year-old Yulo, who faltered last Saturday in the other events, got a score of 14.600 in the floor exercise, where he is a former world champion.

Yulo is competing in the world championship for the first time without his Japanese coach, with whom he parted ways in June. He left Japan and has been training here since July.

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) also announced Yulo’s qualification to Paris, where he will join world No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

Yulo finished 91st in the all-around with a score of 67.765 after he landed on his back in the vault, where he was an ex-world champion, for a zero score in his first try.

He also fell on his back dismounting in the rings to score 11.566 for 132nd place. DMS