「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

10月2日のまにら新聞から

Valenzuela fire extinguished after more than two days: BFP

［ 129 words｜2023.10.2｜英字 (English) ］

The fire in a Valenzuela hardware storage facility that started last Thursday was finally extinguished after more than two days, the Bureau of Fire Protection's National Capital Region office reported on Sunday.

Based on the report of the BFP-NCR, the fire was declared over around 10:30 pm Saturday.

It can be recalled that the fire at the storage facility of Herco Trading at G. Molina St. in Bagbaguin, Valenzuela City was first reported and declared under first alarm at 12:31 pm on September 28 and reached its highest alarm of Task Force Bravo at 3:40 pm.

A total of nine people were injured, eight of whom are fire fighters while the other one is a civilian.

The BFP-NCR office has yet to disclose the damage from the blaze. Robina Asido/DMS

